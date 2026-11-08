Barcelona suffered an early blow against Atletico Madrid, conceding in the ninth minute at the Metropolitano in the twelfth round of the Spanish league. Clear defensive confusion sparked the goal, and it drew the anger of goalkeeper Joan Garcia towards his Portuguese team-mate Joao Cancelo.

According to the Spanish radio station Cadena SER, Atletico came out with intense attacking pressure. Julian Alvarez nearly opened the scoring in the fifth minute when he found himself one-on-one with Joan Garcia, but the Catalan goalkeeper brilliantly stopped his attempt.

The second threat was not far behind. Marc Pubill rose to a cross and sent in a header that struck the crossbar, before Barcelona responded through Pedri, whose effort hit the post and lit up the contest in the opening minutes.

Atletico turned their superiority into the opening goal in the ninth minute. Alvarez delivered a well-executed low cross from the right, and Giuliano Simeone met it with a direct strike from inside the penalty area, firing into Barcelona's net and punishing the clear confusion in the Catalan defensive line.

Movistar+ cameras caught Joan Garcia's fury at Joao Cancelo over his movements and defensive work in the early exchanges. The goalkeeper's expressions and gestures laid bare his displeasure at the mistakes his team-mate was making in the advanced areas of the pitch.

The criticism did not stop there. Cadena SER commentator Luis Flaquer described Cancelo's performance as "very poor", pointing to the continuation of his mistakes even after Atletico took the lead. Jose Mari Bakero went further, branding it Barcelona's worst first half of the season.

Bakero said the Catalan side's performance looked completely disjointed, with the defensive organisation badly exposed. The back line, he added, was suffering clearly against the hosts' attacking pressure.

Hansi Flick's choices lie behind much of Barcelona's defensive crisis. He relied on Bryan Farinas, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin and Joao Cancelo in the back line, despite Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia having received medical clearance to play.

The German coach preferred not to start the pair because of their incomplete physical readiness. He settled on the same defensive line-up that played the clash against Aston Villa in the Champions League, a game Barcelona won three goals to nil at the Camp Nou.

That decision left Barcelona's defence under a difficult test from the opening minutes. Atletico exploited the spaces and the mistakes in the back line to seize an early advantage in one of the standout fixtures of the round.