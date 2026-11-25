Share Follow GOAL on Google

NEOM head coach Christophe Galtier has acknowledged the attacking strength of Al-Ittihad ahead of the two sides' eagerly awaited Saudi Pro League meeting, but the Frenchman refused to back down.

Advertisement

Al-Ittihad host NEOM on Friday at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah in round 13 of the Saudi Pro League.

Speaking before the game, in comments carried by Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiyah, Galtier said: "Fast, direct play is one of our biggest strengths."

He was quick to add a caveat: "But we also need to keep the ball for spells of the match, to force the opponent to work harder, impose our rhythm and create scoring chances."

Fitness is also on his mind: "It is still too early to decide on the starting line-up. I want to assess how some of the players have recovered in the 48 hours since our match against Al-Duhail, which was very physically demanding."

Advertisement Advertisement

NEOM lost 3-2 to Qatari side Al-Duhail in the Gulf Champions League on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Next matches ITT Saudi Pro League 12:30 NEO

Galtier also looked back on the sides' last meeting in April, when NEOM beat Al-Ittihad 4-3 in the Saudi Pro League.

He's wary of reading too much into it: "It is difficult to make a comparison (between the last match and the upcoming one), despite the excellent performance we produced back then. Both squads have undergone major changes and now have different characteristics and qualities from last season."

Advertisement

Back then, Portuguese coach Sérgio Conceição was in charge of Al-Ittihad. He left at the end of last season, and German Jens Fissing took over.

Galtier saved his warmest words for Al-Ittihad's attack, pointing to the many important goals they've scored this season. His side, he stressed, must keep the closest possible watch on their key players.

Advertisement

Al-Ittihad's foreign strike pair, Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri and Nigeria's George Ilenikhena, have been in their best form since the start of the campaign.

En-Nesyri has scored eight goals and provided two assists in 17 appearances for the Saudi side, while Ilenikhena has netted nine and set up three in 16 matches.

Advertisement

Al-Ittihad have been in good form in the Saudi Pro League. They sit fifth with 24 points from seven wins, three draws and one defeat, six points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

In the AFC Champions League Elite, they're ninth in the West group with seven points from two wins, a draw and two defeats.

Advertisement

They're also through to the last 16 of the King's Cup after beating Al-Najma 3-0 in the round of 32. Al-Jabalain are next, on Tuesday 12 January next year.