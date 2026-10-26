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FBL-ITA-UDINESE-MILANAFP
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Galliani registered as accompanying team official for Enotria 1908

Adriano Galliani has registered as an accompanying official for Enotria 1908, an amateur club in Milan, ANSA has learned. The former chief executive of AC Milan and Monza must complete the formality to stand for the FIGC presidency.

Tomorrow, around ten undecided Serie A clubs are due to meet informally. They face a choice between backing Giovanni Malagò again and switching their support to the Forza Italia senator.

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