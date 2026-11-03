Galatasaray start strongly against Stuttgart and win again in the Champions League

Galatasaray made it back-to-back Champions League group-stage wins on Tuesday, beating VfB Stuttgart 2-0 at home two weeks after their 4-2 victory over Lille OSC. A superb start laid the foundations for the Turkish club's victory.

Jamie Leweling struck the post with a powerful shot as Stuttgart threatened early. Galatasaray were undeterred and broke the deadlock through Alexey Batrakov, who fired into the top right corner. Soon it was 2-0. Davinson Sánchez set up Batrakov, whose shot went through goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow's legs and into the net.

Midway through the first half, Bredlow denied Batrakov a hat-trick. Chris Führich came close to pulling a goal back shortly before half-time, but Stuttgart headed to the dressing room in Istanbul without scoring. Galatasaray's fans were delighted with the 2-0 scoreline.

After the break, Stuttgart kept attacking. Galatasaray stood firm, determined not to let the contest become tense at home. The hosts also looked to exploit the space behind the German defence.

Goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakır kept Galatasaray in control with fine saves from Führich and Deniz Undav. Undav then struck the bar from close range before Führich curled the ball into the corner. Undav had been offside when he took his shot, however, so the goal that would have made it 2-1 was ruled out.

A heavy challenge earned Ramon Hendriks a booking in the closing stages. Stuttgart were running out of time, while Galatasaray grew increasingly confident of another Champions League victory. Okan Buruk's side duly secured it.

Galatasaray climb to 14th place in the money-spinning Champions League. Their European campaign continues on 24 November, when they face Europa League winners Aston Villa in Istanbul.