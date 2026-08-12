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Goal.com
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Osimhen GalatasarayGetty
GOAL

Translated by

Galatasaray are reportedly in talks with interested party for Victor Osimhen – and name pain threshold for mega transfer

Super Lig
Transfers
Galatasaray vs Corum FK
Galatasaray
Corum FK
V. Osimhen

While the Süper Lig continue to burnish their image and sporting potential with big stars, one high-profile player could be on the way out.

Saudi giants Al Hilal have, according to information from transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri, asked Galatasaray about Osimhen. The report adds that the Turkish record champions are willing to let their Nigerian striker go for 65 million euros.

Before anything happens, though, two conditions must be met: Al Hilal would first need to make the move attractive to Osimhen, while Real Madrid striking legend Karim Benzema would probably have to make way at the 19-time champions.

Osimhen, formerly of Wolfsburg, only completed his permanent move from SSC Napoli to Istanbul in summer 2025 after falling out with the Italians and then impressing in Turkey on loan.

More big international names have recently followed Osimhen into the Süper Lig. After leaving Liverpool, Mohamed Salah joined Trabzonspor, while Galatasaray rivals Fenerbahce announced the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Napoli on Wednesday.

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