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A heartfelt, moving and sincere tribute. From one true Milan supporter to another great Milan supporter. Matteo Gabbia attended the GLGS Awards ceremony at Banco BPM’s Sala delle Colonne. During the event, an award was presented in memory of Franco Baresi and accepted by Giannandrea Baresi.

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Gabbia said:

“As a person above all, as well as a footballer, he was a fundamental figure for Milan and for us youngsters, who are now trying to live up as much as possible to what he represented for these colours. What moves me every time is hearing the stories of people who knew him closely: you can hear and sense the greatness he achieved first and foremost as a man, and that is what moves me most.”

“I think Franco is a legend, and I think Fondazione Milan captures the beauty of the importance he had as a man and as a footballer. I was fortunate enough to take part in the meeting last week with the children who were playing seated football, and I was moved because I saw in their faces and their eyes the joy and pleasure of playing and having fun, and their desire to compete with one another. I am sure Franco would have been proud of what he managed to create together with the club.”

The defender also brought a gift to mark the occasion: a Baresi shirt, which all Milan employees will wear as they enter San Siro on Sunday for Milan v Frosinone. Fondazione Milan is the Match Chariry Partner for the match.