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Erling Haaland was still seething after the spectacular Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City (2-2). Immediately after the final whistle, the Norwegian striker posted two screenshots of highly controversial moments from the match on Instagram.

Manchester City appeared to have a golden chance to take all three points from London in the closing moments. But referee John Brooks and VAR Darren England saw no reason to award a penalty, much to the visitors' fury.

That was not the only incident to anger Haaland. His first Instagram Stories screenshot shows Bruno Guimarães grabbing Jérémy Doku firmly by the hair.

The Brazilian was already on a yellow card but escaped further punishment. A similar incident involving Jurriën Timber had taken place earlier in the match, but Haaland chose not to share footage of it.

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The second screenshot captures the much-debated moment in the 97th minute. Josko Gvardiol headed towards the Arsenal goal from close range, only for Viktor Gyökeres to block the ball with his arms.

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Manchester City's players all appealed for a penalty, but the VAR ruled that Gyökeres' arms were in a natural position. Haaland posted the screenshots without a lengthy caption. His message was clear.

Team-mate Elliot Anderson also vented his frustration afterwards. "Handball by Gyökeres? It's obvious! How can that be a natural position?" the midfielder told Sky Sports.

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"We should have won today. I think they were really protected on a few things, but that's football," Anderson continued. "I didn't see it at the time, there was a lot going on. But I've just watched it back and it's obvious."

The Sky Sports pundits could scarcely believe the officials had denied Manchester City a penalty, too. Gary Neville said Gyökeres had used his arms like a goalkeeper, while Jamie Carragher also found the officials' decision downright shocking.

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Haaland approached the officials as soon as the final whistle blew, then took to social media to voice his displeasure. His father, Alfie Haaland, was even more explicit about the officiating in his reaction on X: "What a joke."