Fulham close in on £12m deal for Liverpool winger Wilson

Fulham are closing in on the £12 million ($16.5m) signing of Harry Wilson from Liverpool, Goal can confirm.

The Wales international is expected to finalise the move in the next 48 hours after a deal between the clubs was thrashed out this week.

Wilson was omitted from Liverpool’s pre-season friendly win over Mainz on Friday, and is already understood to have agreed personal terms on a four-year contract with the Cottagers, who were relegated from the Premier League last year. He has been given permission to leave the Reds’ training camp to seal the switch.

The Liverpool clear-out continues

Wilson will be just the latest in a growing list of exits at Anfield this summer.

Liverpool sold Taiwo Awoniyi and Marko Grujic for a combined £17m ($23m) earlier this week, and have already offloaded the likes of Liam Millar and Kamil Grabara.

Wilson joined the Reds as an U-9s player, and made his senior debut as a teenager in the FA Cup at Plymouth in 2016.

But he has spent most of the following five-and-a-half years out on loan, performing well with the likes of Hull, Derby, Bournemouth and, last season, Cardiff.

An established senior international with Wales, the 24-year-old was always likely to seek a permanent move this summer, and Liverpool fielded enquiries from a host of clubs including Burnley, Brentford, West Brom and Portuguese giants Benfica.

Fulham, though, have won the race, with new boss Marco Silva keen to add a goalscoring wide player as he seeks an immediate return to the top-flight.

Who could be next out the door at Anfield?

There are likely to be more exits before the end of the transfer window, as Klopp looks to reshape his squad for the new season.

Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri, in particular, face uncertain futures, with Lazio interested in Shaqiri. Nat Phillips is wanted by at least four Premier League clubs, including Brighton and Newcastle, while a number of younger players, including Ben Woodburn and Leighton Clarkson, may leave on loan.

Neco Williams, meanwhile, could also leave if an offer of £10m ($14m) is received, though Liverpool sources say they are not actively looking to sell the young full-back.

