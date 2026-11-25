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The future of Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is raising plenty of questions. The Portuguese is frustrated at the English club and talks over a new contract have stalled, opening the door to a possible exit amid interest from more than one major European club.

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Italian newspaper Tuttosport reports that Juventus are keen on Bruno Fernandes and want to exploit the uncertainty over his future at Manchester United. His contract runs until June 2027, and the two parties have yet to agree a renewal.

The Italian club's hierarchy are watching the situation closely, the paper explains. But they have one key condition before making a serious move: Champions League qualification. Playing in Europe's elite competition would be crucial to convincing the player to join their new sporting project.

Bruno Fernandes' frustration opens the door for Juventus

According to the report, Bruno Fernandes is growing increasingly frustrated at Manchester United. The team have endured repeated turmoil and constant changes to the coaching and backroom staff, with no collective stability and a struggle to hit their targets.

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He has kept performing well individually. Still, the atmosphere around him has made him rethink his future, especially with his contract approaching its final year.

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The Manchester United captain has six goals in 15 matches so far this season, after netting nine in 37 last term. His best return came two seasons ago: 19 goals and the same number of assists, even as his side finished 15th in the Premier League.

Bruno did consider leaving Manchester United after that difficult campaign, the report adds. He stayed, though, turning down the chance to move elsewhere on a lucrative contract, and strengthened his standing with the Old Trafford faithful.

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Things look different now. Talks over a new deal have stalled, with both sides wanting to park the matter until results improve.

Speaking in comments reported by Tuttosport, Bruno Fernandes said: "The negotiations stopped so we could focus on winning matches."

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He added: "It's not important at the moment. It's my future, and there isn't much left on my contract, but we will have time to talk about it."

Juventus not alone as Milan enter the picture

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Juventus aren't the only Italian club in the hunt for the Manchester United captain. The report says Milan are also interested, and they hold a few cards of their own in the race for the deal.

Ruben Amorim is one factor that could strengthen Milan's hand, according to Tuttosport. The two parties are also linked through the same player agency.

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Bruno Fernandes won't rush his decision, though. He plans to weigh up his offers calmly, prioritising the sporting project and his next club's ability to compete for trophies and return to Europe's top table.

Money matters. But the report says the player is driven first and foremost by winning and competing for titles, not simply landing a huge contract.

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Now 32, Bruno has made 342 appearances for Manchester United. He has also played in Portugal, Italy and England, turning out for Novara, Udinese, Sampdoria and Sporting Lisbon before his move to Old Trafford.

A free transfer, but with one decisive condition

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For Juventus, the appeal is obvious: they could sign him without paying a transfer fee if his Manchester United contract expires in June 2027 without a renewal.

That scenario hinges on the coming months, though. The English club haven't settled on their captain's future, and the player hasn't announced any decision to leave.

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Those close to Bruno have already begun studying the most realistic options so they can move at the right time, Tuttosport reports. Next February could bring important developments.

Juventus are also monitoring several other names to strengthen their squad, including Turkey's Hakan Calhanoglu, France's Jean-Philippe Mateta, Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson and his young compatriot Morisco.

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Germany's David Raum of Leipzig is on the list too. The Italian club's previous attempt to sign him stalled over high financial demands.

Juventus look set to lean more heavily on players nearing the end of their contracts in the coming window, chasing reinforcements who can make the difference without taking on a huge financial burden.