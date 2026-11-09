From Xavi's words: an ambiguous statement opens the door to a move from the Netherlands to Morocco

Netherlands coach Xavi Hernandez says he respects every player's decision over their international future, a stance that reopens the debate around those of Moroccan origin who opt for Morocco over the Dutch national team despite being raised or developing their careers in the Netherlands.

Announcing his squad for the upcoming international break, Xavi told reporters that such matters rest with the Dutch Football Federation and its communication department. He stressed his full respect for players' choices. He also left the door open to stepping in and speaking to them should they need support or backing to bolster the national team.

The timing matters. Dual-nationality players are under the spotlight like never before, especially the Moroccan-origin talents torn between the Netherlands and Morocco, with the latter chasing the brightest names to strengthen its footballing project.

Xavi explained: "The matter concerns the Dutch Football Federation, as it is the one that handles communication in this regard. I respect the players' decisions, and naturally I can intervene and speak to the players if there is a need to call upon them and strengthen the national team's ranks."