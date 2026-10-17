Al Ahly face Uganda's Kitara with a much-changed side, Morocco's Hossein Ammouta making seven alterations to the team that beat Zamalek 2-0 in the big derby.

The Moroccan has named his XI for the trip to the Hoima stadium, where the sides meet in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Mohamed El Shenawy starts in goal. Achraf Dari leads the defence for a third match running alongside Yasser Marei, with Akram Tawfik at right-back and Karim Fouad on the left.

In midfield, Ammouta turns to the trio of Marwan Attia, Omar El Saei and Mohamed Magdy Afsha, while Hussein El Shahat, Taher Mohamed and Moncef Bakrar lead the line.

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The following is Al Ahly's line-up against Kitara:

- Goalkeeper: Mohamed El Shenawy.

- Defence: Akram Tawfik, Yasser Marei, Achraf Dari, Karim Fouad.

- Midfield: Marwan Attia, Omar El Saei, Mohamed Magdy Afsha.

- Attack: Hussein El Shahat, Taher Mohamed, Moncef Bakrar.

Al Ahly went straight through to the round of 32. Kitara had to earn their place in the second preliminary round, seeing off Somalia's Mogadishu City 6-2 on aggregate after a 2-1 win in the first leg and a 4-1 victory in the second.