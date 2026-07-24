From the Premier League to Roshn: Al-Diriyah snatch Senegal star from Al-Ahli

Al-Diriyah, newly promoted to the Saudi Roshn League, have got the better of Al-Ahli by snatching one of the English Premier League's stars during the current summer transfer window.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" reported that Al-Diriyah have reached an agreement with Senegal's Idrissa Gana Gueye, the former Everton midfielder, to join their ranks on a one-year contract.

The Senegalese midfielder will move to the Saudi club on a free transfer after his deal with the English club expired at the end of last season.

Gueye had been one of Al-Ahli's targets this summer, with the club hunting a new midfielder should France's Enzo Millot leave, given that he is out of German coach Matthias Jaissle's plans.

Al-Ahli will now turn their attention to France's Manu Koné. The Roma midfielder remains their biggest target in the middle of the park should Millot depart.

Gueye boasts a distinguished career across European football. He started in the French league with Lille after being promoted to the first team in 2010, before moving to Aston Villa in 2015.

One season with the Villans was enough. The 38-year-old moved to Everton, spending three years with them before making his most important move to Paris Saint-Germain between 2019 and 2022, then returning to the Toffees afterwards.

Last season, Gueye featured in 25 matches for Everton, scoring two goals and providing three assists. He also played in all four matches for the Senegal national team at the 2026 World Cup, without scoring or providing an assist.