Barcelona are preparing to move quickly over the coming hours to sign Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres, the Arsenal striker, to make up for the departure of Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain.

Sport newspaper reported, citing the programme El Chiringuito and specifically journalist Jose Alvarez, that Barcelona will sound out the Swede as a prelude to signing him.

Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez remains Barcelona's biggest target. But the Catalan club are ready to activate an alternative option if the Julian deal stalls.

Gyokeres ended last season with 21 goals in all competitions for Arsenal. Those figures did not stop his performances raising doubts, as the Swede failed to carry the goalscoring impact he had shown at Sporting Lisbon into life at Arsenal.

He also went through spells as something less than an undisputed starter, despite the English club having paid around 70 million euros to bring him in.

Manager Mikel Arteta's doubts about the Swedish striker show in Arsenal's genuine interest in signing Alvarez. The London side ran into a rejection from the player, who has already sampled English football and wants to play for Barcelona.