From Serie A: Real Madrid seals its first signing for next season

Real Madrid are moving to meet Jose Mourinho's demand for reinforcements at the heart of the defence and in midfield.

Officials at Los Blancos had reckoned the signing of Ibrahima Konate was enough to give the backline a serious boost.

The Spanish club, though, appear to have started work on fulfilling their Portuguese coach's wishes. The first deal of next season is already done.

According to Sport newspaper, citing transfer market expert Matteo Moretto, Real will activate the buy-back clause for Como star Jacobo Ramon, bringing the La Fabrica academy graduate back to the club next summer.

Moretto says the fee will come in under 9 million euros, contrary to figures floating around elsewhere. Ramon's return may be sealed, but that doesn't guarantee he stays at Real Madrid once the window closes.

A decision awaits the club: back him and hand him a first-team role, or cash in and profit from the deal.

Como paid just 2.5 million euros to land Jacobo Ramon in July 2025. His value hasn't stopped climbing since, hitting 45 million euros according to the current figures published by Transfermarkt.

Still only 21, Ramon has produced impressive performances under Cesc Fabregas.

Real Madrid have watched his progress closely since he left. They know the rise in his value could earn them an extra return if they sell, or hand them the chance to reclaim a fine defender for a relatively modest sum if they keep him.

Ramon knows what the Real Madrid shirt means. He has scored at the Santiago Bernabeu too, playing six matches for Los Blancos and netting the goal that gave the club a hard-fought last-gasp win over Real Mallorca in the 2024-2025 season.

At Como, he has racked up 49 appearances and shown he offers more than just defensive quality, chipping in with five goals.