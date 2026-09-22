From ridicule to dominance: Simeone turns Atletico into Real Madrid's nemesis

Real Madrid no longer rule the capital derby as they once did. Diego Simeone has turned the equation completely on its head. Since the Argentine coach arrived at Atletico Madrid, the red and white side have gone from regular victim to one of Real Madrid's most troublesome rivals. No team has denied Los Blancos more points in La Liga during this period.

Years ago, a banner appeared in the southern stand of the Santiago Bernabeu with a sarcastic message: "We are looking for a rival worthy of the derby". The dig referred to the gulf that separated Real Madrid from their neighbours, who had suffered against their eternal rivals for around 14 years.

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Simeone's arrival in the manager's seat in December 2011 changed everything. He inherited a team in chaos, dumped out of the Copa del Rey by Albacete and languishing in the La Liga relegation zone. The Argentine quickly reorganised things and restored Atletico's competitive character.

The derby offered no easy start. Atletico lost their first three La Liga meetings under Simeone before the real turning point arrived in the 2013 Copa del Rey final, according to Spanish newspaper "Marca".

At the Santiago Bernabeu, Atletico beat Real Madrid to claim a historic victory. From that night a new chapter opened in the capital derby, one in which the red and white side became an extremely difficult opponent for their Madrid neighbours.

Last Sunday told the same story. Atletico brought Real Madrid down again, raising their tally to 48 points collected from Los Blancos in La Liga since Simeone took charge.

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That number puts Atletico a single point ahead of Barcelona, who have collected 47 points from Real Madrid over the same period. The Catalan side have played one match fewer, and the awaited October Clasico will settle the advantage. Atletico's superiority is not limited to the top. Villarreal sit third by a large margin, having taken 34 points from Real Madrid across 27 matches over the last 15 years.

Villarreal are level with Real Betis and Valencia in the tally against Real Madrid, though those two sides have played more matches. Behind them come Sevilla, Real Sociedad and Athletic, who have collected 22, 20 and 18 points respectively against Real Madrid during the same period.