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Al Shabab v Al Ahli - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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From Jaissle's school: former Leipzig coach a candidate to succeed Posecki at Al-Ahly

M. Pusic
O. Werner
Al Ahli
M. Jaissle
Saudi Pro League
Netherlands
Germany
Saudi Arabia

Who will succeed the Dutch coach?

The former coach of Germany's RB Leipzig has emerged as a candidate to take charge of Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli in the coming period, replacing Dutch coach Marino Pusic.

Press reports had already revealed Al-Ahli's desire to end Pusic's tenure amid the team's recent poor results. The financial side, though, remains the biggest obstacle.

Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" report that the name of German coach Olli Werner has returned to Al-Ahli's table as the club weigh up signing him to lead the team for the rest of the season.

Werner came close to taking over "Al-Raqi" last August, after his compatriot Matthias Jaissle resigned less than two weeks before the start of the season.

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07 Nov 2026

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The German coach agreed to Al-Ahli's initial offer of 11 million euros per year. Then he changed his mind, wanting a rest instead.

That left Al-Ahli to sign Marino Pusic, who has yet to win over the fans.

Pusic has overseen 18 matches since taking charge of the Jeddah side, winning 11, drawing two and losing five.

Werner, for his part, left the Leipzig job suddenly at the end of last season after a single campaign in charge. He guided the team to third place in the German league and exited the Cup in the quarter-finals.

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