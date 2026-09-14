From dreaming of playing for Barcelona to trying to shake its net: Zabiri faces an exceptional test

Moroccan striker Yassir Zabiri of Racing Santander arrives in Barcelona on Wednesday off the back of an exceptional start to his La Liga campaign. Five goals in his first five matches have made him one of the season's standout surprises, and now he faces Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the 21-year-old only became a full international with Morocco last May. Before that, he won the Silver Ball at the 2025 Under-20 World Cup after scoring 5 goals, two of them in the final against Argentina, launching a remarkable journey across the pitches of Europe.

Born in Marrakech, Zabiri trained at the Mohammed VI Academy before moving to Union Touarga and then Portugal's Famalicao in August 2024, where he signed a contract until 2028.

His value soared after he shone for Morocco at the youth World Cup. That form earned him a move to France's Rennes in February 2026 on a deal running until 2029.

A season-long loan to Racing Santander followed, designed to give him more game time and experience in one of Europe's major leagues.

Zabiri had set himself a clear target on arriving at Santander. "My goal is to score 10 goals," he said, and he is already halfway there after just 5 rounds. He could have reached 6 but for a disallowed goal against Rayo Vallecano, and his scoring rate stands at one goal every 56 minutes.

What sets him apart is his constant movement and his knack for exploiting the spaces behind opposition lines. That gives Racing's playmakers plenty of options, chief among them the veteran Sergio Canales.

The team's coach, Jose Alberto Lopez, said the player reads the spaces behind central defenders superbly and finishes off attacks in outstanding fashion.

Racing's sporting director, Chema Aragon, described Zabiri as someone who "is skilled at moving into empty spaces and finishes attacks with flair", pointing to the reasons behind the club's determination to sign him.

This is Zabiri's first La Liga meeting with Barcelona, and it carries a special meaning for him. He once revealed his dream of playing for the Catalan club. "My goal is to play for Barcelona. I have loved Barcelona since I was a child," he said.