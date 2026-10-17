Real Madrid have escalated their confrontation with Javier Tebas by publishing an article on their official website rounding up international media reaction to the LaLiga president's comments, which compared the methods of the club's television channel to Nazi propaganda mechanisms. The piece highlights sharp criticism from the German, French and Italian press, alongside wide coverage in Britain, the United States and Argentina.

Madrid had already demanded Tebas's immediate resignation from his roles as president of the Spanish league association and vice-president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. His comments have triggered a major crisis between the two sides.

Germany's "Kicker": Tebas crossed the red line

Among the coverage cited by the club was German football magazine "Kicker", which took a hard line on the remarks.

"It is an insult to the victims. Tebas must resign", read the headline quoted by Madrid. The magazine judged that the league president had crossed "the red line in an irreparable way", and that the gravity of the matter, given the historical background, leaves only one outcome.

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Prominent international outlets have covered the crisis too, a point the club made deliberately. The aim is clear: show how far beyond Spain's borders this row has travelled.

From France and Italy to Britain and America

French newspaper "L'Equipe" also featured, reporting that the club wants Tebas gone over his comparison of the style of Real Madrid's television channel to the Nazi propaganda associated with Joseph Goebbels.

Italy's "La Gazzetta dello Sport" called it a "clash" within the Spanish league, pointing to the controversy the comments have stirred and Madrid's demand for his immediate departure.

Beyond the European press, the club's round-up stretched further still, taking in the British Broadcasting Corporation "BBC", American network "ESPN" and Argentinian newspaper "Ole".