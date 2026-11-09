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Does Dayot Upamecano have a release clause in his new Bayern Munich contract? Max Eberl gave little away when asked.

After the German record champions' 2-1 win over 1. FSV Mainz 05 on Saturday, Bayern Munich's board member for sport faced a direct question about the transfer rumours surrounding the French centre-back. Reports also suggest Upamecano has a release clause that would allow him to leave early.

Eberl declined to comment: "I'm not here to talk about the details of the contract. One thing is clear: We have extended Upamecano's contract and are absolutely delighted that we managed to do so. To be honest, he feels extremely comfortable here," he said immediately after the final whistle.

The French website Foot Mercato had previously reported that Paris Saint-Germain in particular had set their sights on the Munich club's key player. According to the report, the top Ligue 1 club want to use a release clause said to be in Upamecano's contract, though it has not been officially confirmed, to sign the defender for a fixed fee of €65 million. A move could happen as early as next summer.

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In February, the Frenchman extended his contract with the German record champions until 2030, with Bayern Munich's officials reportedly making concessions and agreeing to include such a clause.

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Who could Dayot Upamecano replace at PSG?

PSG are looking for a long-term successor to defensive leader Marquinhos. The 32-year-old has played for the club for 13 years and become a genuine legend for the Parisians. His contract in the French capital runs until 2028.

Next summer, or at the very latest after the 27/28 season, the Parisians are therefore likely to seek a high-quality replacement and quickly turn to Upamecano, who is four years younger.

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The Bayern Munich defender caught the eye again last week when he completely shut striker Julian Alvarez out of the game in his club's 2-0 away win at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. He has long been Bayern Munich's defensive leader, with Jonathan Tah and Min-jae Kim alternating alongside him.

In 2021, Upamecano joined Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig for a transfer fee of €42.5 million. This season, he has scored three goals for Bayern Munich in twelve competitive matches across all competitions.