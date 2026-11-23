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Media reports have revealed unexpected behind-the-scenes details from Al-Ahli Jeddah's 3-1 win over their rivals Al-Nassr in the Clasico in the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

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According to Erem News, which cited the programme "Jawla Murtadda", Croatian coach Marino Pušić didn't run the match on his own. Al-Ahli's stars played a pivotal role in shaping the tactics and making the technical decisions.

Before kick-off, several Al-Ahli Jeddah players agreed to leave Ukrainian holding midfielder Artem out of the starting line-up, the programme claimed. The aim was to produce the best possible performance.

And that wasn't all. The players handled most of the match planning, while Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy acted as the de facto leader on the pitch, directing his team-mates and controlling the tempo of the game.

Al-Ahli Jeddah's players went into the game full of determination and enthusiasm, and it showed in their performance. They sealed the win to move on to 24 points, fourth in the Roshn Saudi League table. Al-Nassr stayed on 28 points in second, level with Al-Qadsiah.

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All of which raises serious questions about how much authority Pušić really has. The coach is under mounting pressure from fans and the media over inconsistent results, with growing reports suggesting he'll leave.