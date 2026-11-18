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A British court has refused to rescue Al-Ahli's English striker Ivan Toney from his predicament over the European Championship, "Euro 2028".

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Toney appeared before Southwark Crown Court in England on Thursday 29 October , charged with assaulting a man named Saber da Silva inside a London nightclub on 6 December last year.

He denied the assault and insisted he was innocent, but Judge Chris Hehir set a new trial date of 12 June 2028 and released the English striker on unconditional bail.

The judge apologised for the lengthy delay, according to The Sun, saying: "This is a very long way off, and I am sorry about that. But as you know, the courts are operating under enormous pressure."

The wait wasn't the only problem. The new date falls right in the middle of Euro 2028, which the United Kingdom hosts between 9 June and 9 July 2028.

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The BBC reported that Muzammil Hussain, Toney's lawyer, attended a hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday. The striker himself wasn't there.

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Hussain asked the court to push the hearing back to August 2028, because the original date clashes with the European Championship.

The lawyer told the court: "It has come to our attention that a football tournament called the European Championship may take place in 2028 between 9 June and 9 July."

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He added: "We ask you to adjourn the case until then for the trial to take place, so that the defendant can play should he be selected for this tournament."

And he went on: "My knowledge of football is very limited, but I am told that he took part in the previous tournament in 2024 and was in the England squad for the World Cup."

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Judge Tony Baumgartner rejected the request as speculative. He said: "It does not seem to me that changing the date already fixed is in the interests of justice."

He did leave the door open, though. Toney's team can apply again if he makes England's squad for Euro 2028.

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Toney dreams of representing his country at the Euros, particularly after failing to nail down a starting place at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, where the Three Lions won bronze.

The real blow came during the current international break. England's German head coach Thomas Tuchel left the Al-Ahli striker out of the squad that faced Croatia and Spain in the fifth and sixth rounds of the 2027 Nations League.

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Toney has made just 10 appearances for England since former boss Gareth Southgate first called him up in March 2023, scoring once and providing one assist.