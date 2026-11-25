Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw by hosts Sporting CP in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase, on a night that also saw Inter claim a valuable 2-0 win over Stuttgart.
Manchester United's poor season goes on. Mauricio Pochettino's first game as manager ended in defeat, with Liverpool putting four past his side in the Premier League, and today United stumbled again in his first Champions League outing in charge.
Luis Suárez scored twice for Sporting (33rd minute, penalty, and 80th minute), while Bruno Fernandes got both of Manchester United's goals (48th minute, penalty, and 50th minute).
Sporting now sit ninth on 10 points. United have seven and lie 19th.
The visitors trailed 1-0 at the break at the Estádio José Alvalade. They struggled badly in the opening 45 minutes, managing an xG of just 0.12 to Sporting's 1.89, although they felt hard done by not to have drawn level.
Sporting spurned a golden chance to break the deadlock in the 30th minute. Martínez fouled Catamo, Suárez stepped up and Lammens saved the penalty.
The striker got a second chance three minutes later when Lammens collided with Araújo. This time he made no mistake, scoring his fifth Champions League goal of the campaign.
United thought they'd equalised in the 40th minute when Amad headed into an empty net, but the officials bafflingly ruled it out, penalising Tielemans for a foul in the build-up.
Referee Marciniak then awarded the match's third penalty at the start of the second half, this time to Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes converted it.
Two minutes later, in the 50th minute, Fernandes struck again against his former club, turning in Amad Diallo's assist to put his side ahead.
Suárez had the final say for Sporting in the 79th minute, levelling with an overhead kick from inside the box. A minute later, United had a third goal ruled out after a VAR review.
There was still time for Youri Tielemans to pick up a second yellow card and then a red in the 90th minute. Moments later the final whistle confirmed a draw that extends the Belgian's side's run of poor results across all competitions.
Inter keep winning
Inter continued their winning run in Europe, beating German visitors Stuttgart 2-0 for a third successive victory.
Petar Sucic (57th minute, penalty) and Lautaro Martínez (74th minute) got the goals.
That lifts Inter to nine points and 11th place in the table, while Stuttgart remain on seven points in 17th.
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An Egyptian journalist since 2006. I initially specialized in covering local football, but over the years my interest expanded to global football, particularly the top five European leagues, with a special focus on La Liga and the Premier League.
Throughout these years, I combined field reporting with analytical work, and I became deeply involved in international football starting in 2017, when I joined Kooora.
At Kooora, I worked as a news editor, match analyst, translator, voice-over commentator, and video report producer, in addition to writing reports and articles, developing coverage plans for major events and key matches, and participating in their execution.
My passion for football began in 1990, during Egypt’s celebrations of qualifying for the Italy World Cup after a 56-year absence. I vividly remember the Egypt vs Netherlands match and Magdy Abdelghani’s historic equalizer.
On the global level, I became attached to Real Madrid at the start of the new millennium, following the great stars who wore its shirt, especially Zinedine Zidane, and later my favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo.
There are many unforgettable moments, but I would highlight Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 as the most important, as my favorite player joined the club I support in Europe.
Currently, I specialize in desk editing, translating international news and reports, proposing coverage ideas, and writing SEO-optimized content.
My all-time favorite lineup includes Gianluigi Buffon in goal; Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, and Roberto Carlos in defense; Zinedine Zidane, Andrés Iniesta, Diego Maradona, and Pelé in midfield; and in attack Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Among the reports and analyses I published on Kooora:
– After Deco and Scaloni’s statements… Is Messi’s era over?
– A golden hour gives Real Madrid hope to overcome Barcelona
– Kooora Report: Unsung heroes who shaped the greatness of the Champions League
– Kooora Story: Real Madrid defeats “itself” and wins a historic title
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