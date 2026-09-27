Frenkie de Jong returns to FC Barcelona on this day

Frenkie de Jong is closing in on a return to the training pitch at FC Barcelona. According to Mundo Deportivo, the midfielder is due to rejoin group training with the Spanish giants on 5 October.

He will train that day with the players who have not been away on international duty during this break. Barcelona's travelling players are normally due back on 8 October to resume training.

Still, the Dutchman must be patient after suffering a knee injury at the World Cup. The Spanish newspaper reports that De Jong will definitely need two to three weeks to get match fit. Coach Hansi Flick does not want to take any risks with the Netherlands international.

That creates a problem for De Jong because Barcelona face a packed schedule after the international break. In the Champions League they take on Galatasaray and Paris Saint-Germain, while the showdown with Real Madrid in LaLiga is on 25 October.

"De Jong must reach a minimum level of match rhythm in order not to look out of place in a team that play at a furious pace. Barcelona's run of important matches, however, leaves De Jong little time to train intensively with his team-mates," analyses Mundo Deportivo.

For that reason, Flick is not expected to turn to De Jong again until after the heavyweight clash with Real Madrid. His return appears set to come against Deportivo Alavés, who visit Spotify Camp Nou on 1 November.

De Jong last played on 30 June. The Netherlands lost to Morocco that day in the World Cup round of 16. An unsuccessful penalty shootout ended the Dutch national team's run.