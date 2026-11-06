Frenkie's back in business! De Jong returns to Oranje fold as Xavi axes trio for crucial clashes

Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez has named his 25-man squad for crucial UEFA Nations League fixtures against Greece and Germany. Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong makes his long-awaited international return after recovering from injury, while several key players miss out through physical issues.
De Jong headlines 25-man Oranje squad
Netherlands national team head coach Xavi Hernandez has announced a 25-man squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League double-header against Greece and Germany. The headlines are dominated by the return of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who receives his first call-up since the World Cup following a lengthy injury spell.
De Jong returned to club action under Hansi Flick at the end of October and makes his immediate comeback for the national side.
AS Roma forward Donyell Malen also returns to the squad after missing the previous international window through injury.
Xavi balances returnees and key injury absences
De Jong's return provides a vital boost for Xavi, who is managing several enforced absences across his squad. Key international regulars Ryan Gravenberch, Jeremie Frimpong, Jorrel Hato, and Nathan Ake were all ruled out of the selection due to injury.
Furthermore, Luciano Valente, Joshua Zirkzee, and Kenneth Taylor have been omitted from the final 25-man group.
However, young talents Ruben van Bommel, Mexx Meerdink, and Gjivai Zechiel retain their places after debuting in Xavi's initial squad, alongside Ian Maatsen and Justin Kluivert.
Full 25-man Dutch squad breakdown
Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion), Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen), Robin Roefs (Sunderland).
Defenders: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Real Madrid), Ian Maatsen (Aston Villa), Lutsharel Geertruida (PSV), Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham Hotspur), Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur).
Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Tijjani Reijnders (Al-Qadsiah), Guus Til (PSV), Quinten Timber (Crystal Palace), Joey Veerman (Borussia Dortmund), Gjivai Zechiel (Feyenoord).
Forwards: Ruben van Bommel (PSV), Brian Brobbey (Sunderland), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Noa Lang (Napoli), Donyell Malen (AS Roma), Mexx Meerdink (AZ), Crysencio Summerville (Al-Hilal).
Group leadership at stake in double-header
The Netherlands currently lead Nations League A Group 2 with eight points from four matches, sitting level with Greece on eight points while Germany follow closely on five.
Oranje host Greece at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam on Friday, 13 November, before travelling to face Germany at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Monday, 16 November. Top two places secure qualification for the quarter-finals.
The squad will gather in Zeist on Monday, 9 November, with Xavi scheduled to address the media in a press conference before training begins.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.