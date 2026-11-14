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Frenkie de Jong will miss the Netherlands' final Nations League group match, the KNVB announced on Saturday. The midfielder has minor complaints after the historic 7-0 win over Greece and will not travel to Berlin for the match against Germany as a precaution.

On Saturday afternoon, the KNVB confirmed through its official channels that Monday's match against Germany comes too soon for De Jong. He will be unavailable for the final group-stage fixture.

Netherlands coach Xavi Hernández has decided not to call up a replacement for the midfielder. The Netherlands will travel to Germany with a 23-player squad for Monday evening's match, which kicks off at 8.45pm at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Already without Brian Brobbey and Virgil van Dijk against Greece on Friday evening, Xavi faces another setback with De Jong's withdrawal. Neither player had come through club football feeling completely fresh. De Jong took the captain's armband from Van Dijk against the Greeks.

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At the Johan Cruyff Arena, De Jong played in the side that swept aside Greece, leaving the visitors 3-0 down after just eighteen minutes. Denzel Dumfries is expected to captain the Netherlands against Germany on Monday.

Next matches GER UEFA Nations League A 14:45 NED

Crysencio Summerville opened the scoring before Tijjani Reijnders became one of the standout performers with a hat-trick. Jurriën Timber also had a special evening, scoring his first two international goals, while Donyell Malen rounded things off with the seventh.

That historic win put the Netherlands in an excellent position in the race for a place in the Nations League quarter-finals. Earlier results in the group mean the match against Germany now has little bearing on qualification: the Netherlands can even afford to lose by thirteen goals.