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French media expect Mika Godts to play more for Paris Saint-Germain in the coming months because of Désiré Doué's cruciate ligament injury. They also expect the club to sign a forward in the winter.

Last Saturday, the French forward left the pitch on a stretcher against OGC Nice (a 2-3 win).

Doué faces months of rehabilitation after injuring his cruciate ligament. With Kvicha Kvaratskhelia also injured, Godts could get more playing time.

The Belgian forward joined from Ajax for €45 million last summer but has so far had to settle for a substitute role in the French capital.

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RMC Sport expects that to change soon. “He certainly does not lack talent. His recent improvement in form is a positive sign and works in his favour, especially as the left wing is his preferred position.”

“He has qualities. He has a clear path to success there,” said commentator Walid Acherchour. “Godts is a natural candidate for this position, but has not yet provided enough assurances to settle the debate definitively in the coming weeks.”

Other French outlets, notably L’Équipe, believe PSG will sign a replacement this winter. “After Kvaratskhelia's injury, they could still cope with it internally; now they will go into the market.”

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Le Parisien reports that the club see Paris Brunner of AS Monaco or Eli Kroupi Jr. as ideal replacements, although PSG do not want to spend too much this winter.

The French press has also put forward Ferran Torres as an option on the left wing. The Spaniard has often played there during his career. Ousmane Dembélé can play there too.