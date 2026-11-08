French media are merciless towards Mika Godts and overwhelmingly see the same problem

The French media remain unconvinced by Mika Godts. The Belgian forward started for Paris Saint-Germain against Troyes but made little impact, according to French newspapers. The press largely wrote that he played 'too shyly and timidly'.

Since joining from Ajax last summer for €45 million, the left winger has mainly had to settle for substitute appearances. PSG started him on Saturday evening.

Illia Zabarnyi's goal gave the Ligue 1 leaders a 1-0 win, but PSG had to work for it.

Giving him a 4 for his performance, L’Équipe was particularly harsh. "He had been decisive three times in his last two Ligue 1 appearances, but the Belgian failed to build on that momentum. He was too anonymous on the left flank and at no point managed to influence the match."

Local newspaper Le Parisien also thought Godts was below par against Troyes. "After his two recent goals, he was far too timid. He really will have to start performing better." It also gave him a 4.

On Godts, RMC Foot took a similar view. "He has superb control of the ball, but he is far too shy on the pitch. He needs to put his hand up and start calling the shots, because there is something of Lionel Messi about his first touch."