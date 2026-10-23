Bundesliga - Game Week 7 25 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Europa-Park Stadion

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich will kick off on 25 Oct 2026 at 11:30 EST and 15:30 GMT.

Bayern face first proper Bundesliga test

Two defeats on the bounce have taken the early shine off Freiburg's season somewhat, but they'll still represent a significant test for visiting leaders Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Freiburg fall off the top

A defeat to Bayer Leverkusen last time out in the Bundesliga meant Freiburg was knocked off their perch at the summit of the table, and they followed that with a Europa League defeat to Monaco in midweek. Christian Streich's men are without a clean sheet since 12 September, and the odds are stacked against them keeping one here. Mind you, Bayern have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four matches too.

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Free-scoring Bayern are always a threat

Ballon d'Or frontrunner Harry Kane has been up to his usual tricks for Bayern, scoring and assisting against Arsenal in a 2-2 midweek Champions League clash. That was his 16th career goal against the Gunners and 10th consecutive UCL game in which he's netted. Bayern beat Leipzig 6-1 last time out in the Bundesliga, but strangely enough, that's their only win in four matches across all competitions.

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Key stats & injury news

Harry Kane has 16 goals this season for club and country, and has scored in his last three meetings with Freiburg.

Jamal Musiala is a long-term absentee for the visitors.

Freiburg are without a clean sheet in their last 27 meetings with Bayern.

Team news & squads

Freiburg will be without Florent Muslija, Bruno Ogbus, and Berkay Yilmaz through injury. Julian Schuster has no suspensions to contend with, and updates on the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Bayern Munich are missing Jamal Musiala and Tarek Buchmann through injury. Vincent Kompany has no suspension concerns, though the squad's fitness picture may be updated ahead of the weekend following the midweek Champions League fixture.

Form

Freiburg come into this match with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Bundesliga defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, though they bounced back from an earlier draw with Eintracht Frankfurt by winning back-to-back games against Schalke 04 and Jablonec. Across those five matches, Freiburg scored 12 goals and conceded nine.

Bayern Munich have recorded two wins, two draws, and no defeats in their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was the 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Champions League, and prior to that they hammered RB Leipzig 6-1 in the Bundesliga. Bayern have scored 20 goals across those five matches and conceded eight, reflecting both their attacking output and the occasional defensive vulnerability.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Bayern won 3-2 at the Europa-Park Stadion in a Bundesliga fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Bayern have won four times with one draw, scoring 19 goals to Freiburg's nine. Freiburg's only point in that run came from a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena in March 2024.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Bayern Munich currently sit in first place, while Freiburg are third.