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Bundesliga
team-logoFreiburg
Europa-Park Stadion
team-logoBayern Munich
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James Freemantle
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Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Freiburg vs Bayern Munich
Freiburg
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
H. Kane

Comprehensive match preview of Freiburg vs Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga as third meets first. We talk tactics, team news, and more.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 7
Europa-Park Stadion

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich will kick off on 25 Oct 2026 at 11:30 EST and 15:30 GMT.

Bayern face first proper Bundesliga test

Two defeats on the bounce have taken the early shine off Freiburg's season somewhat, but they'll still represent a significant test for visiting leaders Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Freiburg fall off the top

A defeat to Bayer Leverkusen last time out in the Bundesliga meant Freiburg was knocked off their perch at the summit of the table, and they followed that with a Europa League defeat to Monaco in midweek. Christian Streich's men are without a clean sheet since 12 September, and the odds are stacked against them keeping one here. Mind you, Bayern have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four matches too.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images

Free-scoring Bayern are always a threat

Ballon d'Or frontrunner Harry Kane has been up to his usual tricks for Bayern, scoring and assisting against Arsenal in a 2-2 midweek Champions League clash. That was his 16th career goal against the Gunners and 10th consecutive UCL game in which he's netted. Bayern beat Leipzig 6-1 last time out in the Bundesliga, but strangely enough, that's their only win in four matches across all competitions.

FC Bayern München v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

  • Harry Kane has 16 goals this season for club and country, and has scored in his last three meetings with Freiburg.
  • Jamal Musiala is a long-term absentee for the visitors.
  • Freiburg are without a clean sheet in their last 27 meetings with Bayern.

Team news & squads

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Freiburg crest
Freiburg
SCF
page.match.formation.title
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
4-2-3-1
M. BackhausM. BackhausJ. MakengoJ. MakengoM. GinterM. GinterP. TreuP. TreuP. LienhartP. LienhartK. GotoK. GotoD. ScherhantD. ScherhantM. EggesteinM. EggesteinY. EngelhardtY. EngelhardtJ. BesteJ. BesteI. MatanovicI. MatanovicJ. UrbigJ. UrbigM. KimM. KimD. UpamecanoD. UpamecanoK. LaimerK. LaimerN. BrownN. BrownS. GnabryS. GnabryA. PavlovicA. PavlovicI. SaibariI. SaibariH. ItoH. ItoM. OliseM. OliseH. KaneH. Kane
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
4-2-3-1
Freiburg

Starting XI

Bayern Munich

Manager

  • J. Schuster
  • V. Kompany

Freiburg will be without Florent Muslija, Bruno Ogbus, and Berkay Yilmaz through injury. Julian Schuster has no suspensions to contend with, and updates on the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Bayern Munich are missing Jamal Musiala and Tarek Buchmann through injury. Vincent Kompany has no suspension concerns, though the squad's fitness picture may be updated ahead of the weekend following the midweek Champions League fixture.

Form

SCF

SCF - Form

LUZ
W4-2
S04
W2-1
JAB
W3-2
B04
L2-1
ASM
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
FCB

FCB - Form

FCU
W7-0
FCA
D2-2
VIK
D3-3
RBL
W6-1
ARS
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
20/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Freiburg come into this match with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Bundesliga defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, though they bounced back from an earlier draw with Eintracht Frankfurt by winning back-to-back games against Schalke 04 and Jablonec. Across those five matches, Freiburg scored 12 goals and conceded nine.

Bayern Munich have recorded two wins, two draws, and no defeats in their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was the 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Champions League, and prior to that they hammered RB Leipzig 6-1 in the Bundesliga. Bayern have scored 20 goals across those five matches and conceded eight, reflecting both their attacking output and the occasional defensive vulnerability.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FreiburgDrawBayern Munich
0
1
4
Bundesliga
Freiburg badge
Freiburg
SCF
2
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
3
FT
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
6
Freiburg badge
Freiburg
SCF
2
FT
Bundesliga
Freiburg badge
Freiburg
SCF
1
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
2
FT
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
2
Freiburg badge
Freiburg
SCF
0
FT
Bundesliga
Freiburg badge
Freiburg
SCF
2
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
2
FT
7Goals Scored15
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Bayern won 3-2 at the Europa-Park Stadion in a Bundesliga fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Bayern have won four times with one draw, scoring 19 goals to Freiburg's nine. Freiburg's only point in that run came from a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena in March 2024.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
6420225+1714
W
D
W
W
D
2
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
6420114+714
D
D
W
W
W
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
6411156+913
L
W
D
W
W
4
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
6411169+713
W
W
W
D
W
5
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
63121410+410
W
L
W
L
W
6
ElversbergElversbergELV
63121211+110
W
L
D
L
W
7
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
63031611+59
L
W
L
W
L
8
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
6231121209
D
D
W
D
W
9
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
6303615-99
W
W
W
L
L
10
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
62221612+48
L
D
L
D
W
11
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
62221016-68
W
L
D
W
L
12
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
6213811-37
L
W
L
D
L
13
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
6204810-26
L
W
L
L
W
14
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
62041114-36
W
L
L
W
L
15
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
612347-35
L
L
D
W
D
16
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
612359-45
D
L
W
L
L
17
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
6123517-125
D
W
L
L
L
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
6006820-120
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In the Bundesliga table, Bayern Munich currently sit in first place, while Freiburg are third.

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