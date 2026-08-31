Sky report that SGE want to bring the 36-year-old back to the Bundesliga at short notice. He is currently without a club after a two-year spell at Al-Gharafa in Qatar. Talks between the striker and Frankfurt are already under way. Previously, another loan move for Arnaud Kalimuendo from Nottingham Forest to Frankfurt had been mentioned as a way of strengthening the attack.









Born in Stuttgart, Joselu spent the first years of his childhood in Germany. After moving to Spain, he came through at Celta Vigo. In 2012, he joined TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, who sent him on loan to Frankfurt for the 2013/14 season. A year later, Joselu also played for Hannover 96 before moving to England. In the 2023/24 season, he was on loan at Real Madrid, and his Champions League goals knocked Bayern Munich out in the semi-finals.

Frankfurt are not the only club interested, according to the report. The striker could also move to Spain, while Union Berlin are another Bundesliga side said to be in the race for him. Lazio Rome also contacted Joselu over the weekend to explore the possibility of a transfer.

What numbers can Joselu point to?

Only two days before his 33rd birthday, Joselu made his debut for the Spain national team and now has 17 international caps (six goals). At Euro 2024 he featured in two matches and became European champion with La Furia Roja. Across his career, Joselu has played 199 LaLiga matches (68 goals), 79 Bundesliga games (22 goals) and 68 Premier League matches (ten goals).