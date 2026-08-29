Franck Kessié has had a crazy day. The Ivorian free agent was on his way to Juventus, but the negotiations collapsed this morning. A few hours later, Kessié agreed a deal with his old love Atalanta, who have since proudly unveiled him.

Kessié wanted to return to Europe after three years at Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia, where he had previously enjoyed huge success. The 29-year-old defensive midfielder became a star at AC Milan and then spent four years at Barcelona.

As Ivory Coast captain, he won two major trophies with Al-Ahli. In both 2025 and 2026, the side managed by current Newcastle United boss Matthias Jaissle won the AFC Champions League. Kessié also has the Saudi Super Cup from 2026 on his CV.

On Saturday morning, Sky Sport Italia reported that, despite lengthy negotiations, Kessié would definitely not be joining Juventus. The holding midfielder was not satisfied with €4.5 million net per year, and the two sides also failed to agree on commission for his agents.

According to Sky , Atalanta were not really on Kessié's radar at all, but after the initial contact he had signed his brand-new contract, which runs until mid-2029, "within a few hours".

Now Kessié returns to the club where he came through the youth academy and made his breakthrough in professional football. In the summer of 2017, he earned Atalanta €32 million when he was sold to Milan. At Atalanta, Kessié will, among others, come up against club legend Marten de Roon.

Back in 2016, De Roon left Atalanta for Middlesbrough, opening the door for the then-young Kessié. He made such an impression that Milan snapped him up after just 31 matches. Atalanta then decided to bring De Roon back from England after only a year.