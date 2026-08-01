Francesco Farioli wins second trophy as FC Porto manager on Hwang In-beom's debut

Francesco Farioli has claimed his second trophy as FC Porto manager. Os Dragões beat second-tier side SCU Torreense to win the Portuguese Super Cup, after Torreense sensationally won the national cup last season. Victor Froholdt proved the difference: 1-0.

For league champions Porto, Farioli included holding midfielder Pablo Rosario among his starters. Hwang In-beom, who arrived from Feyenoord, started on the bench and made his official debut with a quarter of an hour to go.

Porto dominated as expected, though the first big chance took time to arrive. William Gomes fired over from a very promising position at the far post.

Then, in the 38th minute, came the first and only goal of the match. Left winger Pepê cut inside and delivered the ball perfectly onto the head of Froholdt, who gave goalkeeper Adriel no chance: 1-0.

Even with the gap in quality, Torreense made a real game of it. Porto created very little after the break but ultimately saw out their lead.

So Porto can head into next Sunday's league opener at home to Alverca in good spirits. Torreense can look forward to the league phase of the Europa League.

As for the giant-killers, they did end last season on a sour note. After the won cup final against Sporting Portugal (1-2), the second leg of the promotion play-offs was on the schedule. Following the 0-0 at home against Casa Pia, it went wrong in the return leg (2-0). Torreense must therefore set their sights on promotion once again.