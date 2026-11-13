France vs Turkey UEFA Nations League preview: Les Bleus look to shake off Italy loss against Ay-Yıldızlılar

France vs Turkiye: Match details
San Siro wake-up call sets up tense Bordeaux climax
Read more: France star: If you leave the Italians a crumb, they take it
What looked like a routine victory lap for France just days ago has suddenly turned into a high-pressure final-day mandate. Zinedine Zidane suffered his first defeat as France boss on Thursday night at the San Siro, watching Michael Olise's 10th-minute opener unravel as Italy roared back for a 3–1 win - the Azzurri's first home victory over France in 64 years. That result left France level on 10 points with group leaders Italy and just one point clear of third-placed Belgium, meaning Les Bleus must deliver in Bordeaux - potentially still without injured captain Kylian Mbappé - to guarantee a spot in March's quarter-finals.
Awaiting them is a Turkish side entering a transitional phase under new manager Sergen Yalçın. While Thursday's 2–1 home defeat to Belgium in İzmir condemned the Ay-Yıldızlılar to a fifth straight group loss and automatic relegation to League B, Arda Güler's crisp early strike offered a glimpse of spark that Türkiye will look to weaponise as spoilers.
Team news & squads
France vs Turkiye Probable lineups
Manager
- Z. Zidane
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
Standings
Grp. 1
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|5
|3
|1
|1
|11
|6
|+5
|10
W
W
D
W
L
|2
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|5
|+3
|10
L
W
D
W
W
|3
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|6
|+2
|9
W
L
W
L
W
|4
|5
|0
|0
|5
|3
|13
|-10
|0
L
L
L
L
L