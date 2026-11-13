France vs Turkey UEFA Nations League preview: Les Bleus look to shake off Italy loss against Ay-Yıldızlılar

France vs Turkiye: Match details

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 6 15 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Matmut Atlantique

San Siro wake-up call sets up tense Bordeaux climax

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Read more: France star: If you leave the Italians a crumb, they take it

What looked like a routine victory lap for France just days ago has suddenly turned into a high-pressure final-day mandate. Zinedine Zidane suffered his first defeat as France boss on Thursday night at the San Siro, watching Michael Olise's 10th-minute opener unravel as Italy roared back for a 3–1 win - the Azzurri's first home victory over France in 64 years. That result left France level on 10 points with group leaders Italy and just one point clear of third-placed Belgium, meaning Les Bleus must deliver in Bordeaux - potentially still without injured captain Kylian Mbappé - to guarantee a spot in March's quarter-finals.

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Awaiting them is a Turkish side entering a transitional phase under new manager Sergen Yalçın. While Thursday's 2–1 home defeat to Belgium in İzmir condemned the Ay-Yıldızlılar to a fifth straight group loss and automatic relegation to League B, Arda Güler's crisp early strike offered a glimpse of spark that Türkiye will look to weaponise as spoilers.

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