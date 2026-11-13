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UEFA Nations League A
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Matmut Atlantique
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Celine Abrahams
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France vs Turkey UEFA Nations League preview: Les Bleus look to shake off Italy loss against Ay-Yıldızlılar

France vs Turkiye
UEFA Nations League A
TV Guide & Streaming
France
Turkiye

Stung by Thursday’s 3–1 comeback defeat to Italy in Milan that denied them early quarter-final progression, Zinedine Zidane’s Les Bleus return to home soil in Bordeaux on Sunday night needing a clinical finish to punch their ticket to the last eight against an already-relegated Türkiye squad fighting for pride.

France vs Turkiye: Match details

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UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 6
Matmut Atlantique

San Siro wake-up call sets up tense Bordeaux climax

FBL-EUR-NATIONS-FRA-TRAININGGetty Images

Read more: France star: If you leave the Italians a crumb, they take it

What looked like a routine victory lap for France just days ago has suddenly turned into a high-pressure final-day mandate. Zinedine Zidane suffered his first defeat as France boss on Thursday night at the San Siro, watching Michael Olise's 10th-minute opener unravel as Italy roared back for a 3–1 win - the Azzurri's first home victory over France in 64 years. That result left France level on 10 points with group leaders Italy and just one point clear of third-placed Belgium, meaning Les Bleus must deliver in Bordeaux - potentially still without injured captain Kylian Mbappé - to guarantee a spot in March's quarter-finals. 

FBL-TUR-NATIONAL-TEAM-PRESSERGetty Images

Awaiting them is a Turkish side entering a transitional phase under new manager Sergen Yalçın. While Thursday's 2–1 home defeat to Belgium in İzmir condemned the Ay-Yıldızlılar to a fifth straight group loss and automatic relegation to League B, Arda Güler's crisp early strike offered a glimpse of spark that Türkiye will look to weaponise as spoilers.

Team news & squads

France vs Turkiye Probable lineups

Manager

  • Z. Zidane

Form

FRA

FRA - Form

TUR
W0-1
BEL
W0-1
ITA
D1-1
BEL
W4-1
ITA
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
TUR

TUR - Form

FRA
L0-1
ITA
L1-4
BEL
L3-0
ITA
L3-1
BEL
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FranceDrawTurkiye
3
1
1
UEFA Nations League A
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
0
France badge
France
FRA
1
FT
European Championship Qualification
France badge
France
FRA
1
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
1
FT
European Championship Qualification
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
2
France badge
France
FRA
0
FT
Friendlies
France badge
France
FRA
1
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
0
FT
Friendlies
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
0
France badge
France
FRA
4
FT
7Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

Standings

Grp. 1

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ItalyItalyITA
5311116+510
W
W
D
W
L
2
FranceFranceFRA
531185+310
L
W
D
W
W
3
BelgiumBelgiumBEL
530286+29
W
L
W
L
W
4
TurkiyeTurkiyeTUR
5005313-100
L
L
L
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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