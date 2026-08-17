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Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Four-way battle: Monaco raise their offer to seal an Arab signing

Transfers
Monaco
Frosinone
F. Ghedjemis
Serie A
Ligue 1
France
Italy
Algeria

Rising value

Monaco are keen to sign one of the Arab stars during the current summer transfer window.

According to "Football Italia", Monaco have raised their offer for Algerian winger Fares Ghedjemis of Frosinone, fending off strong competition from Besiktas, Celtic and Glasgow Rangers.

The Italian club are close to banking a fee of up to 20 million euros to let Ghedjemis go.

A genuine battle has raged all summer for the player, who turns 24 next month. Frosinone are determined to squeeze a substantial return from his sale.

Back in January, they knocked back offers worth 8 million euros. The player's value has since more than doubled, thanks to the performances that fired the team to Serie A promotion.

Conference League Qualification
Gornik Zabrze crest
Gornik Zabrze
GOR
Monaco crest
Monaco
ASM
Serie A
Frosinone crest
Frosinone
FRC
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV

Ghedjemis scored 15 goals and provided 3 assists in 37 appearances in the Italian second division.

Celtic and Rangers both saw bids rejected, and the main tussle now appears to be between Monaco and Vincenzo Italiano's Besiktas.

Belgian transfer market expert "Sacha Tavolieri" reports that Besiktas are offering better personal terms, but Ghedjemis fancies a move to Monaco.

Content to sit back and let the clubs fight it out, Frosinone are watching the asking price climb ever higher. It is now approaching 20 million euros.

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