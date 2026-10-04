Former United star: you cannot oppose Ronaldo, everything has to go his way!

Cristiano Ronaldo and Fred shared a dressing room during the Portuguese star's second spell with Manchester United. The Brazilian watched Don's routine up close, his sky-high standards and his unique approach to football.

Fred saw at first hand the discipline and personality of one of the greatest figures in football history. Now he looks back on that time and picks out the things that impressed him most.

Speaking on the "Charla" podcast, Fred reflected on playing alongside Ronaldo at Old Trafford. The Brazilian singled out the Portuguese star's character and his meticulous approach to daily life: "He is a good person, but extremely committed. You cannot go against him. Everything has to be done his way."

The midfielder also praised Ronaldo's professionalism and his influence on his teammates, as reported by "DAZN": "He is an extremely professional person. When he joins a club, people's view of him changes because they see him working hard. He has a very strong mentality."

Nothing amazed Fred more than the sheer scale of Ronaldo's dedication to his training. "I would arrive about an hour and a half early and already find him there in the gym. I would leave and find him still there. So I said to myself: my God, this man really is on another level. He is a phenomenon in every sense of the word. He is extremely professional."

One story captures how far that obsession with detail stretched, even in the smallest everyday moments. "He would carry his own water and say it was from the Himalayas," Fred recalled. "They would stop him from bringing in liquids, and he would get extremely angry. In the end, he would have to get rid of the water."

His admiration goes well beyond the professionalism. Fred still rates Ronaldo as a player capable of changing the course of a match.

He concluded: "When he plays, he is a monster. It is true that advancing age affects him, whether you like it or not, but he possesses extraordinary talent. He is one of those players who, if they have the ball to shoot, there is no room for hesitation. He is an excellent player, a real phenomenon."

Those words land in the middle of a fresh storm around Ronaldo. He walked out of the Portugal camp after a row with coach Jorge Jesus over being left on the bench during the 2-1 win over Norway in the UEFA Nations League.



