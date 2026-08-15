The war between Barcelona and Real Madrid has not started yet, even though both teams will make their first appearance in the Spanish league within a few days.

Plenty have already turned their attention to the clash that will bring Spain's two giants together this season, along with the battle between Jose Mourinho and Hans Flick. The German coach says he is ready for it.

Flick recently said: "Yes, and why not? He is the coach of the rival team, and I am always ready to face anyone."

Many are now warning about what Mourinho could do to Flick, the sort of things he has already done to Pep Guardiola, moves that proved decisive in the Catalan's departure from Barcelona.

Quinton Fortune did not hesitate to speak about the danger the Portuguese represents. The former Manchester United star knows Mourinho well.

The Defensa Central network published Fortune's comments to Premier Bet, where he said: "Flick is a calm person, and I think he already knows what awaits him now after Mourinho's return to Real Madrid."

He continued: "If he allows Mourinho to get inside his head, then it is over for him. Everything is over. If Mourinho manages to reach that area, you are as good as finished."

Fortune stressed: "Flick is a good coach, but Mourinho is a master of these mind games, and he also has enough quality in his squad to inflict damage on Barcelona on the pitch too."

"Mourinho will do everything in his power to divert his players' attention away from the pressure, and he will try to destabilise Barcelona and stir up media noise on another front, in order to shift all the pressure onto Flick and his team," he added. "It will be a real and harsh test for them."

Flick will have to tread carefully, then. The Portuguese arrived at Real Madrid determined to restore the competitive mentality of the Royal side.