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At a time when the Spanish national team is going through a period of decline and controversy, former Real Madrid star Álvaro Benito has made fiery remarks that have turned everything upside down, mounting a strong defence of Pedri and insisting that he is a one-of-a-kind player with no substitute anywhere in the world.

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Benito's comments followed a wave of debate over Pedri's absence from Spain's UEFA Nations League matches against the Czech Republic and England. The Barcelona star is producing some of the best form of his career for his club, so many found his place on the bench baffling.

Benito leapt to the young midfielder's defence on the programme "El Larguero" on radio station "Cadena SER", calling him a unique player who is essential for any team that wants to win.

Benito told the show: "I'll take a risk with my opinion. He didn't come to the World Cup at the best time, they chose another option, and it was a resounding success, but that doesn't diminish his standing as a footballer. We talked here a few months ago about him being the best midfielder."

He went further: "He has the stature to go up against the best midfielders in the world. Bellingham and others, with different characteristics. I'm not comparing players, of course."

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Benito insisted Pedri's only problem right now isn't a technical one at all. It's about recovering his best form and regaining the self-confidence with the national team that he may have lost a little through sitting on the bench and a lack of playing time.

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He continued: "Pedri's only problem is recovering his best form and regaining the confidence in himself with the national team that he may have lost a little, but I think there is no player like him, with those characteristics, in finding the gaps, protecting the ball and escaping pressure."

In Benito's eyes, Pedri's true value lies in his rare ability to read the pitch, find spaces others can't see and carry the ball out under pressure without losing it. No other player in the national team has those skills to the same standard.

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The former Real Madrid Castilla coach left no doubt about his verdict: "I think he is a wonderful addition and, for me, an indispensable starter."

It all comes at a sensitive time for Spain. They put in modest performances in their last two matches under coach Luis de la Fuente and sorely missed a player capable of controlling the tempo and making the difference in midfield.

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Many analysts see Pedri's absence from the starting line-up as one of the main reasons behind La Roja's dip, especially as the team lacked a link between defence and attack. They failed to find solutions against the well-organised defences of the Czech Republic and England.

At Barcelona, meanwhile, Pedri keeps producing exceptional performances. He has become the mastermind of the Catalan side, the player the coach relies on to build attacks and control the flow of big matches.

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Benito's strong defence leaves Spanish fans with a big question: will De la Fuente reconsider his options and give Pedri the status he deserves, or keep relying on alternatives that have proved less effective?

The debate won't die down in the coming days. Pedri's name will stay at the forefront of the discussion, split between those who see him as the best midfielder in the world and those calling for him to get a full opportunity to prove it with the national team ahead of the major tournaments to come.