Several Real Madrid players received special praise after the hard-fought win over Celta Vigo, in a match that saw influential names shine in the Spanish giants' comeback. However, technical analysis of the players' performances also revealed demands that go beyond scoring goals and making the difference, particularly regarding some players' commitment to collective duties.
Álvaro Benito, the former Real Madrid player turned Movistar Plus analyst, ran through the key talking points from the game in the closing stretch of Carrusel Deportivo on Cadena SER radio, singling out Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Carlos Espí.
Benito liked what he saw from Vinicius. But he repeated his view that the Brazilian needs to pay more attention to defending and teamwork, especially when Real Madrid come up against opponents whose tactics demand that every player mucks in without the ball.
Of the Brazilian winger, Benito said: "He is a decisive player, and that surprises no one. The problem arises when you face teams that demand defensive and collective commitment from you." Nobody questions Vinicius's talent or attacking ability, in Benito's view. Getting the full benefit of them, though, means the winger has to chip in elsewhere too.
The way forward is clear and easy to follow, Benito explained, and he pointed to Diomande as the model. Diomande hasn't produced anything exceptional individually yet, but his defensive commitment has been huge. As Benito put it: "Diomande has not done anything extraordinary yet, but he has shown exceptional defensive sacrifice, and Real Madrid looked like a cohesive team."
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He added: "When Vinicius follows this path, Real Madrid will have no problem with him, because he is an exceptional player. If he commits to his defensive duties, he will be an extremely useful player, because he has enormous potential."
Bellingham at the peak
Bellingham, by contrast, drew lavish praise from Benito: "We are looking at the best version of Bellingham. His influence on the game has become greater than it was before, and he is now a complete player. For me, he is the best midfielder in the world, and he is capable of doing everything." He highlighted the varied range of abilities that lets the midfielder shape every phase of a match.
What really sets Bellingham apart, Benito argued, goes beyond technique and physique. He picked out the player's ambition and his winning, competitive mentality as his greatest strengths, before concluding: "For me, this is Bellingham's best period at Real Madrid."
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Praise for the decisive Espí
Carlos Espí, who scored the winner against Celta Vigo, also got his share of credit. Benito reckons the young striker's qualities make him a real handful for defenders, not least because forwards of his type are rare in modern football.
Benito went on: "He is a difficult player to defend against, because there are almost no strikers of this type in modern football. If there were any doubts about signing him, they have been completely dispelled."
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
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