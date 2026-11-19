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Andrea Ranocchia looks back on the highs and lows of his time at Inter.

The former Inter defender told Il Corriere della Sera: "It was a dream for me to move to Milan. A year earlier, I had torn my cruciate ligament at Bari and missed the 2010 World Cup. At Inter, the Treble-winning group's era was coming to an end, Moratti had left and the managers kept changing."

"There was chaos, we felt powerless and going to training had become a burden. I had lost my self-confidence. I wondered whether I would ever be able to play football again. Not in Serie A, but at any level. I no longer recognised myself."

"I had been at Inter a long time and had become the person blamed most for that situation. Boos, insults. At the stadium, in the street, on social media. It was terrible. I had lost my peace of mind. I wasn't well. I didn't want to leave the house. I was depressed, I was apathetic, I no longer felt anything and everything had lost its meaning."

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"Depression became part of me quietly, and my performances on the pitch suffered too. In the tunnel at San Siro, before going out onto the pitch, my legs were shaking."

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"Inter took the captain's armband away from me? I found out at the first friendly. When I went into the dressing room, I saw that the armband wasn't next to my shirt; it was next to Icardi's."

"How did I get through it? I sought help from someone outside the club, began working with a psychologist and accepted my vulnerabilities without judging them."

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"My experience abroad helped me a lot. I went back to experiencing football as I had when I was a child: it was a passion, and all I thought about was playing. Besides, I didn't know English, so I couldn't understand what people were saying to me (laughs, ed.)."

"Then, when I returned to Inter, Spalletti helped me too. During training camp, a fan had insulted me, and Luciano rushed over to confront him. Luckily there was a fence between them. I'll always be grateful to him."

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"Winning the Serie A title in 2021 brought things full circle. That title-winning season held my whole story: from the difficulties to my resurgence. In those days, I remembered something Stankovic had told me years earlier. Juventus wanted me in 2014. At the time, I spoke to Chivu, Materazzi and, of course, Deki, who told me this: “In Turin, you might win 10 Serie A titles, but it would be the club that won them. If you win a league title at Inter, you'll be remembered forever.” He was right."