Paris Saint-Germain's possible move in the winter transfer window has reshuffled the cards for a number of European clubs. The French club have opened the door to strengthening their squad with new attacking players after injuries struck some of their key figures.
Athletic Bilbao's Spanish winger Nico Williams is one of the options Paris Saint-Germain are weighing up to bolster their front line. Sporting adviser Luis Campos has confirmed the club could enter the winter transfer window, after admitting the team are struggling without Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue.
Writing on his social media accounts, he said: "We know what we want, and that is what gives us confidence. We have done our work, and we have listened to the president, the coach and our staff. We are moving forward without fear, because losing Kvara and Doue, who are pillars of this team, is certainly a problem, but we are carrying on."
Campos added: "We are calm, united and confident, and we are looking for solutions both inside and outside the club. We cannot sign players on 1 December."
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He also hit out at the flood of rumours about the club's transfer plans, dismissing some as lies and fabrications that serve other interests, not necessarily those of Paris Saint-Germain. His comments have caught the eye of clubs across Europe, who fear Paris Saint-Germain could come in for their stars in January. The French side certainly have the means to move for big names and cover their attacking absences.
Real Betis's Moroccan Abde Ezzalzouli, Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa and Chelsea's Estevao Willian have all been mentioned repeatedly, alongside Nico Williams. The Spanish winger has drawn particular attention amid reports that the French club want to sign him. After Athletic Bilbao's 4-3 win over Malaga on Saturday evening, journalists asked him about Paris Saint-Germain's interest.
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The 24-year-old gave nothing away about his future or a possible move to the French capital. Williams said: "I don't really know what is happening around me. I'm focused on my team, I want to keep developing, and I'm thinking about the next match." He left it there, neither confirming talks nor denying Paris Saint-Germain's interest, and the door stays open to speculation, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.
Williams is tied to Athletic Bilbao on a long-term contract running until 2035, with a €95 million release clause. That's a major financial hurdle for anyone hoping to prise him away. Despite his attacking potential, he didn't hit the expected level in the 2025-2026 season, and he has struggled at the start of the current campaign too.
Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique rates him highly. He was impressed by Williams's ability while in charge of the Spain national team and was the first to call him up to La Roja.
Barcelona were once strongly linked with Williams and made him a primary target to strengthen the left wing. Their efforts to sign him stalled, though, and he carried on at Athletic Bilbao. The Catalan club rated him highly for his ability to make the difference and play out wide.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
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The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
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The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
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