Former Barcelona star: Real Madrid fans love Vinicius more than Mbappe

Vinícius Júnior is enduring one of his toughest spells at Real Madrid. The Brazilian is a long way from the decisive form that made him one of the team's standout stars, and some Madrid supporters have even begun to doubt whether he can rediscover his best.

One thing hasn't changed, though, according to former Barcelona star Keita Baldé: the winger's special bond with the Santiago Bernabéu.

The newspaper Sport carried Baldé's comments after he appeared as a guest on El Chiringuito, where he insisted the Brazilian still holds a special status among Madrid's fans.

"Real Madrid's fans love Vinícius more than Kylian Mbappé," the former Barça man said.

Baldé leaned on what he feels from the outside to make his case. "Vinícius enjoys very great respect and appreciation at the Bernabéu," he explained.

He didn't stop at love and appreciation, either. Baldé also backed the Brazilian to find his form again.

"I know football," he said. "Vinícius will certainly come back, and he will recover that spark he has."

That spark, he reckons, is the decisive factor for the Brazilian, and it hasn't shown the same consistency over recent seasons.

The comparison with Mbappé makes Baldé's words all the more intriguing. The Frenchman has carried much of the attacking burden at Real Madrid since his arrival, yet he hasn't won over the entire fanbase.

His remarks about the Ballon d'Or, along with the incident over the shirts supporting the city of Ceuta, have only widened the gap between the player and Madrid's supporters.

"I feel they love Vinícius more than Kylian," Baldé noted. "I feel they love Vinícius a lot."

Trust from the Bernabéu stands has followed Vinícius throughout his rise into one of Real Madrid's standout stars.

That relationship still holds firm, Baldé believes, even if the recent dip in the player's level has thrown up plenty of question marks over his form.







