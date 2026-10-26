Samuel Umtiti, the former Barcelona star, made no secret of his disappointment at Lamine Yamal's display on the night of the 1-2 defeat to Real Madrid.

Yamal endured another difficult night. He had already flopped against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, though he did at least find the net in a 2-4 defeat. In the Clasico, the Spanish winger again struggled to make his mark.

Writing on the Foot Mercato website, the outlet carried Umtiti's comments to DAZN, in which he picked out the trouble Yamal had against Real Madrid's defence.

Umtiti said: "We did not see Yamal at his best. Here we realise how difficult football is, even for a player like him."

He went on: "Real Madrid's defence succeeded in neutralising Lamine Yamal completely."

Foot Mercato's editors handed Yamal a rating of 3 out of 10. Marc Cucurella shackled him with a rock-solid defensive display, snuffing out his threat entirely, much as Lucas Hernandez had done against Paris Saint-Germain days earlier.