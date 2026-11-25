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Xavi Hernandez had an advantage that few of the coaches who have taken charge of Barcelona can claim, but he also faced a major challenge when he moved from the pitch to the dugout, according to one of his former players.

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Marcos Alonso, the former Barcelona man and current Celta Vigo defender, has opened up on the strengths and weaknesses he saw while playing under Xavi. He spoke during an appearance on "El camino de Mario", Mario Suarez's YouTube show.

Alonso spent two seasons at the Catalan club under Xavi. He arrived from Chelsea in the summer of 2022 at the Spanish coach's personal request, brought in to bolster the left-back position. He signed a three-season contract but left after just two, joining Celta Vigo.

For the Spanish defender, Xavi's deep knowledge of Barcelona was one of his biggest assets as a coach. As a former player and club icon, he could pass the team's culture and identity on to the squad, especially the new arrivals who had never worn the shirt.

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"I think his knowledge of the club, and the fact that he spent many years playing there, pass the spirit of Barcelona on to those of us who were new and didn't know the club before," Alonso said. He stressed how important it is to understand the institution and its demands before competing in its shirt.

Asked about the biggest downside of Xavi's spell in charge, Alonso didn't hesitate. He singled out one thing: "Lack of experience." In his view, Xavi had little coaching record behind him when he took over a club the size of Barcelona.

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"He had spent very little time coaching," the Celta Vigo defender explained, before adding: "He had coached in Qatar, and taking on the job of coaching Barcelona at that stage would not have been easy for any coach." It was a tough brief, and Xavi took it on in complicated circumstances.

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That obstacle didn't stop Xavi bringing trophies back to Barcelona. His exit was anything but quiet, though. His relationship with club president Joan Laporta soured, and he left the dugout in the summer of 2024 amid internal disputes.

German coach Hansi Flick took over after Xavi's departure in the summer of 2024. In his first season, he led Barcelona to LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup for a domestic treble. He also took the Catalan club back to the Champions League semi-finals, where Inter knocked them out in a thrilling tie. Flick kept that success going in his second season, proving he could build a competitive team and restore Barcelona's attacking prestige by blending young talent with experienced heads.

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