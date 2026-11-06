Portuguese coach Helder Cristovao, the former manager of Al-Nassr, has criticised the timing of his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to retire from international football.

Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football yesterday, Thursday, drawing the curtain on a historic 23-year career that brought him the 2016 European Championship, along with the 2019 and 2025 UEFA Nations League.

Cristovao had his say on the matter in remarks to the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", insisting that "the Don" should have walked away straight after the 2026 World Cup rather than waiting any longer.

Cristovao aimed his criticism at the Portuguese Football Federation itself, stressing that it should have arranged the decision.

"Ronaldo gave a great deal to his national team, he wore the captain's armband for many years, and he left an exceptional mark in terms of performance and achievements, and his professional mentality was the most prominent secret behind his excellence and his continuation at the summit of world football," he added.

He went on: "Ronaldo made everything different, and I do not think anyone will be able to come close to his level for many years, as he possesses an exceptional mentality that made him a player different from the rest of the stars of his generation."

No player, Cristovao argued, could ever repeat Ronaldo's career. "Many great stars have retired before, and football continued, and there is a new generation coming," he said.

Then he qualified his words, concluding: "But Cristiano Ronaldo will not be repeated, he is only one in history."