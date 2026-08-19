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imago-sport-1081205060.jpgPRESSE SPORTS
Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

'Former Ajax coach is working on move for Quinten Timber'

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Marseille
Q. Timber

Olympique Marseille are in talks with FC Porto over a possible move for Quinten Timber, Foot Mercato reported on Wednesday. Coach Francesco Farioli wants the midfielder, who has been playing in Ligue 1 since January.

Timber is said to favour a move to the Premier League. It is not yet known whether an English club will make a bid for the player in the short term, with Marseille tied down until mid-2030.

Marseille signed Timber from Feyenoord in January this year for €4.5 million. The holding midfielder has since made 16 appearances for the French giants without a goal or an assist.

Last week, Transfermarkt journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported that Porto are ready to bid between €15 million and €18 million. It remains unclear, though, whether Timber is open to a fresh start in Portugal.

Meanwhile, Timber is enjoying a strong pre-season with L'OM, after representing the Netherlands at the World Cup earlier this summer. He has produced one goal and one assist in two friendlies.

Ligue 1
Marseille crest
Marseille
OM
Strasbourg crest
Strasbourg
STR

Friday brings the start of the new Ligue 1 season for Marseille. Racing Strasbourg head to the Stade Vélodrome for the opening day in France.

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