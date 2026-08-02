Fisnik Asllani of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim is reportedly closing in on a move to Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig.

Bild report that the Kosovo international did not travel with TSG to their training camp in Austria so he could finalise the transfer to the Saxony club. Hoffenheim confirmed the striker's absence on social media.

RB now only need to agree Asllani's salary with the player, according to the report. Leipzig are then set to trigger the striker's €30 million release clause, if they first offload another centre-forward to make room for Asllani in the squad. With Romulo, Conrad Harder and the talented Samba Konate, RB currently have three No 9s available, and one of them must leave for Asllani to arrive.

Where could Fisnik Asllani have moved?

Over recent months, Asllani had also been linked repeatedly with Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona. His agent Ayman Dahmani confirmed as early as March that there had been talks with Barca. At Dortmund, Asllani was being discussed as a possible alternative to Serhou Guirassy, who also had a release clause, although no top club triggered it. That is why it now looks like BVB will also head into the coming season with Guirassy, and Leipzig were able to snap up Asllani.

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Asllani joined Hoffenheim from Union Berlin at youth level. After two loans at Austria Vienna and Elversberg, the 23-year-old made his breakthrough in Sinsheim: in 43 Bundesliga games for TSG, he has 10 goals and nine assists. He has won 16 caps for Kosovo, scoring four goals, after previously also playing for the DFB's youth national teams.