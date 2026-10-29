For the second day running: Real Madrid duo miss group training

Real Madrid are gearing up for Sunday's trip to Racing Santander with two key men on a different programme from the rest of the squad.

According to Sport, Arda Guler and Fede Valverde are training away from the group for a second day running since the Clasico.

Both worked individually at Valdebebas on Thursday, having spent Wednesday in the gym.

The signs look encouraging. Valverde's medical checks ruled out any injury, while Guler is dealing with slight muscular fatigue, according to information from the club.

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Expect both to be fit for the Racing fixture, even as they stick to a separate programme at Valdebebas for now.

The numbers show why getting Valverde back to his best matters. Real Madrid's main captain has racked up 1,071 minutes across 13 matches in all competitions. In La Liga he has started every one of the ten rounds so far, clocking 801 minutes on the pitch.

Guler is no less central to Jose Mourinho's plans. The Turkey international has featured in 12 games in all competitions, totalling 702 minutes, scoring 3 goals and setting up 4 more. He has appeared in all ten La Liga rounds, starting eight, which makes him a regular source of Real Madrid's attacking spark.

Keeping both fit matters all the more given what lies ahead. Real Madrid are about to embark on a full month on the road.

First comes the visit to Racing Santander on Sunday, then the trip to Athens to face AEK on 4 November, before the week closes with a clash against Valencia at the Mestalla on Saturday 7 November.

Three away games on the spin demand careful management of the players' workloads amid a relentless schedule.

Among the other injured players, Raul Asencio trained alone while Rodrygo continues his recovery programme. The rest of the session featured ball work, a tactical phase and small-sided games.

Training resumes on Friday. How Guler and Valverde respond will tell Mourinho just how ready two of his key men are before that month of away trips begins.