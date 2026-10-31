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LiveTickets
FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-GETAFEAFP
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Following the two defeats: a shake-up in Barcelona's line-up against Alaves

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves
Barcelona
Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga
Spain

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has named his side to face Deportivo Alaves at home on Saturday evening in round 11 of the Spanish league.

Barca want a return to winning ways in La Liga. Their last outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to traditional rivals Real Madrid.

According to the newspaper Sport, the line-up points to a complete overhaul after defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Flick has handed Dutchman Frenkie de Jong a start for the first time this season. The midfielder hasn't featured from the off since 22 February.

Next matches
BAR

BAR

LaLiga

31 Oct 2026

ALA

ALA

De Jong partners Pau Cubarsi at centre-back, a position he has filled before under Ronald Koeman and during his earlier spell at Ajax.

That leaves the German coach with a makeshift back line of Brian Farinas, Frenkie de Jong, Joao Cancelo and Pau Cubarsi.

For Farinas, it marks a first appearance with Barcelona's first team. He slots in at right-back, a role Flick had already trialled him in during pre-season last summer.

Barcelona's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia

Defence: Pau Cubarsi – Frenkie de Jong - Brian Farinas – Joao Cancelo

Midfield: Fermin Lopez – Pedri - Rodri

Attack: Lamine Yamal – Karim Adeyemi - Raphinha

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