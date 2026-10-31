Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has named his side to face Deportivo Alaves at home on Saturday evening in round 11 of the Spanish league.

Barca want a return to winning ways in La Liga. Their last outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to traditional rivals Real Madrid.

According to the newspaper Sport, the line-up points to a complete overhaul after defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Flick has handed Dutchman Frenkie de Jong a start for the first time this season. The midfielder hasn't featured from the off since 22 February.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 16:00 ALA

De Jong partners Pau Cubarsi at centre-back, a position he has filled before under Ronald Koeman and during his earlier spell at Ajax.

That leaves the German coach with a makeshift back line of Brian Farinas, Frenkie de Jong, Joao Cancelo and Pau Cubarsi.

For Farinas, it marks a first appearance with Barcelona's first team. He slots in at right-back, a role Flick had already trialled him in during pre-season last summer.

Barcelona's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia

Defence: Pau Cubarsi – Frenkie de Jong - Brian Farinas – Joao Cancelo

Midfield: Fermin Lopez – Pedri - Rodri

Attack: Lamine Yamal – Karim Adeyemi - Raphinha