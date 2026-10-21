Following the alarming injury: will Kvaratskhelia attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony?

A press report on Wednesday cast doubt over whether Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Paris Saint-Germain star, will attend Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony.

According to "Foot Mercato", Kvaratskhelia now faces a long recovery after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Tuesday's 4-2 Champions League win over Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed their Georgian forward will go under the knife in the coming days, though they stopped short of putting a timeframe on his absence.

The injury throws his presence at the Ballon d'Or ceremony into doubt. It takes place on Monday in London.

Kvaratskhelia ranks among the frontrunners for the individual prize, alongside PSG team-mates Ousmane Dembélé and Fabián Ruiz. He could miss out on the night entirely.

For now, the Parisian club have said nothing about whether their winger will turn up.