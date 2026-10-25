Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-NANTES-MARSEILLEAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Following links to Milan: Benatia announces a surprise move involving Samir Nasri

Udinese vs AC Milan
Udinese
AC Milan
Serie A
Ligue 1
M. Benatia
S. Nasri
Italy
France
Morocco

He left Marseille last May

Morocco's Mehdi Benatia has taken a surprising step, given the offers that have landed on his table in recent times.

Benatia left his role as sporting adviser and then sporting director at Olympique de Marseille last May, bringing the curtain down on a thoroughly turbulent season with the club.


The former centre-back has worked as a sports analyst on Canal+ ever since, though he hasn't ruled out taking on a fresh project in football.

Milan, according to recent reports, are weighing up a move to bring Benatia in as their sporting director.

But a new football programme is set to launch in the coming weeks, with Benatia among the presenters, according to the website "Foot Mercato".

 Former players Samir Nasri and Mehdi Benatia, both big names in the media, have teamed up with journalist Walid Acherchour to post a teaser for a show titled "Les Affranchis" on their social media accounts.

YouTube will host the programme. More details on the format and how often it airs will follow in the coming days, but every sign points to in-depth analysis and sharp verdicts.


ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google