RB Leipzig have officially completed the paperwork to bring back France forward Christopher Nkunku on loan from Milan. The deal hands the German club an option to sign the 28-year-old permanently for 28 million euros, on top of a 3 million euro loan fee.

His return comes three years after he left, having lit up the Bundesliga as one of its sharpest scorers and playmakers between 2019 and 2023. Nkunku racked up 172 appearances in his first spell at Leipzig, scoring 70 goals and setting up 56 more.

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Delighted to be back, Nkunku told the club's official website: "When the chance to return to Leipzig came up, I wanted to seize it with all my might. I am extremely happy to be back here, and I have a high level of physical fitness that allows me to make a direct contribution to the team, and I cannot wait to play again at the Red Bull Arena in front of our fans."

Leipzig's sporting director Marcel Schäfer hailed the player's determination to come back. "We were very much captivated by the clear determination Christo showed to play again for Leipzig. Despite the interest of major European clubs in his services, he was set on returning, which reflects his special and close connection to our club."

The move follows spells at Chelsea in England and Milan in Italy. Nkunku should hand the head coach plenty of tactical options up front, capable of filling the wing, attacking midfield or an out-and-out striker's role.